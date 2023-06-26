Gloomy weather kicks off this week before sunshine and hot temperatures return

Cloud cover and breeze conditions greet us Monday with a low chance for isolated showers and storms.
Temperatures and dew points sit in the 60's this morning making for a warm and humid start. Mostly cloudy skies settle in today as most of the morning is expected to stay dry.
Cloud cover settles in for our Monday as temperatures this afternoon reach for the middle 70's. Dew points will remain in the 60's today as humid conditions remain.
Breezy winds are expected today with winds to gust up to 30 mph at times. winds will begin to settle some into tonight, but gusts by still reach 25 mph.
There is a low chance for showers today as a large area of low pressure brings a few waves of rain. These showers will be isolated, not everyone will see rain today.
The best chance for any showers to move through comes into the afternoon and evening as we dry off overnight. Showers may stay to the east of I-39. Cloud cover will also begin to move out with sunshine making a comeback tomorrow.
As clouds and rain clear out, temperatures begin to climb as we move through the week. The 80's return as Thursday may break into the lower 90's.
Chances for rain start to creep back as early as Wednesday night. Most of Wednesday is looking to start dry with showers thunderstorms expected into Thursday.
The pattern that is setting up for the end of the week looks to bring us chances for showers and storms even into Friday and early Saturday. This activity doesn't look to bring a washout but rather scattered activity.
Most of the rain looks to exit by Sunday as we may stay dry for the rest of the long holiday weekend.