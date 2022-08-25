 Skip to main content
Gloomy conditions return for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and storms move through early Thursday as gloomy conditions settle in. 

Headlines.png

Early this morning, showers and storms are moving through the area as portions of the morning will see some dry time. Temperatures will climb out of the upper 60's back into the lower 80's this afternoon. 

Mostly cloudy skies will settle in for today as the late morning trends dry. The afternoon and early evening features a chance for spotty showers and storms to bubble up. Not everyone will see these showers.

3 panel plus text.png

Conditions will dry out by tonight as even some cloud cover begins to exit. Sunshine will be back for Friday as temperatures drop into the upper 70's. We'll stay dry and sunny into the start of the weekend with the lower 80's returning for Saturday. 

Portions of Sunday will stay dry before showers and storms return into the evening and overnight hours. This activity will linger into Monday for a soggy start to the next week.

Dew Point Meteogram - Tommie.png

Along with the chance for rain, warmer temperatures and muggy conditions will also return. Forecast highs are set to reach the middle 80's once again with dew points in the lower 70's. 

More comfortable and dry weather will be back by the middle of next week as we kick off the month of September.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

