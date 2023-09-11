Gloomy and rainy weather kick off the new week

Monday brings gloomy, rainy, and cooler weather to the area as dry weather looks to settle in.
Rain showers stick with us for most of the day with some showers being heavy at times. There may be some breaks between the showers as well with more of an off and on pattern expected later today.
Rain totals may fall between 0.5 up to one inch with localized downpours expected.
Showers will start to taper off and move out into the evening and overnight. Cloud cover will stick around through parts of our Tuesday as the sun attempts to peak through.
Tuesday night does bring a low chance for rain, but the rain is expected to be rather isolated and brief.
Temperatures for the first three days of the week will remain in the 60's during the day as we fall into the 40's overnight.
Sunshine will take over the next several days as temperatures slowly begin to warm. Warmer weather does creep back with the 70's returning by Thursday.
Very comfortable conditions take over even into the weekend as we climb into the middle 70's with lower humidity and lots of sunshine.
With the rest of the forecast staying dry, this will likely worsen the drought conditions that are already developing throughout most of the area.