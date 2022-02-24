Global oil price increase affects gas prices in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Global oil prices have increased after Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine.
U.S. oil prices have increased approximately 8% with California and Hawaii rising the most. Gas stations have already raised their prices to reflect the cost and many of them are expected to go higher.
National gas prices are almost a dollar more per gallon than last year. In the state of Illinois, the price of gas jumped up 84 cents per gallon from last year, and 25 cents per gallon compared to last month.
The total cost to fill your gas tank across the state is $55 on average, compared to last year when the cost was just $43 to fill up.
The average cost for gas in the state of Illinois is $3.71 compared to last year's average of $2.87, as well as last month's average of $3.46 per gallon.
Locally, the average gas price in Winnebago County is $3.61, while surrounding counties range from $3.60 in Ogle County to $3.68 in Boone and DeKalb Counties.
Gas Buddy experts say that the national average could go up to $4 a gallon by Memorial Day. Residents in the Rockford area are still remaining positive that gas prices will decrease.
"It's a little scary with everything going on in the world," says Casey Ditch. "Hopefully we solve this conflict soon so it doesn't go real high, Just hoping for the best."
Gas Buddy also says they don't see the gas tax being lifted to help lower the cost of gas for drivers until September 2022.
"At the federal level, there has been talk about congressional leaders and Democrats that potentially the government would or could wave the federal gas tax of 18.04 cents per gallon," says Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy. "Unfortunately, at high prices we are faces today, that wouldn't really amount beyond 5% for most Americans."
De Haan says that Americans should expect to see increased prices in airline tickets, Uber and Lyft rides, and other services that require fuel such as food and delivery distribution.