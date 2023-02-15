Girls basketball Regional championship schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Regional championships will be decided in the girls basketball playoffs over the next couple of days. Several teams from the area will play for Regional titles on both Thursday and Friday nights. Here's a breakdown of the schedules for each night.
THURSDAY
4-A: Hononegah vs. Harlem 7 p.m. at East
4-A: Guilford at Huntley 7 p.m.
3-A: Kaneland at Sycamore 7 p.m.
3-A: Boylan at Central 7 p.m.
1-A: Aquin at Pecatonica 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
2-A: Winnebago at Byron 7 p.m.
2-A: Stillman Valley vs. Alleman 7 p.m. at West Carroll
2-A: Aurora Central at Marengo 7 p.m.
1-A: Orangeville vs. Morrison 7 p.m. at Pearl City
1-A: Polo at Amboy 7 p.m.
1-A: River Ridge/Scales Mound at Galena 7 p.m.