...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions likely impact the morning and afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Girls basketball Regional championship schedule

Byron coach Eric Yerly talks to his team during a timeout

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Regional championships will be decided in the girls basketball playoffs over the next couple of days. Several teams from the area will play for Regional titles on both Thursday and Friday nights. Here's a breakdown of the schedules for each night.

THURSDAY

4-A: Hononegah vs. Harlem 7 p.m. at East

4-A: Guilford at Huntley 7 p.m.

3-A: Kaneland at Sycamore 7 p.m.

3-A: Boylan at Central 7 p.m.

1-A: Aquin at Pecatonica 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

2-A: Winnebago at Byron 7 p.m.

2-A: Stillman Valley vs. Alleman 7 p.m. at West Carroll

2-A: Aurora Central at Marengo 7 p.m.

1-A: Orangeville vs. Morrison 7 p.m. at Pearl City

1-A: Polo at Amboy 7 p.m.

1-A: River Ridge/Scales Mound at Galena 7 p.m.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

