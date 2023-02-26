Get the rain gear out as heavy rain is in the forecast for tomorrow morning

A beautiful day was felt across the Stateline as sunshine and temperatures near 50° was felt.
Our next weather system is currently making its way across the Southern Plains and will be moving up into the Midwest late tonight into tomorrow. Expect clouds to increase as the night continues and temperatures staying in the low to mid 30s.
Have the rain gear handy for most of the day tomorrow as soaking rainfall is in the forecast! The heaviest rain occurs during the morning commute so take it easy on the roads as they could have some ponding on them from the heavy rain. A few thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning into the 9 to 10 o'clock hour.
This system also packs a punch with winds. Initially they will be blowing around 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 35 to 40 mph towards the morning commute and into the evening hours.
Once the heaviest rain passes, scattered showers remain across the Stateline for the rest of the day. Rainfall totals look to be right around an inch or so, expect some ponding on open fields and poor drainage areas.
As we continue into the week ahead temperatures remain unseasonably warm in the upper 40s to low 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Dropping back into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the week.