 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...

The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting
to 30 to 35 mph and possibly higher, along with low relative
humidities of 25 to 30 percent, will create elevated fire
danger this afternoon. In particular, a threat for more rapid
brush and grass fire spread.

While winds will ease some after sunset, conditions will remain
breezy and dry this evening, so heightened caution will need to
continue.

Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and
smoking materials this afternoon and evening.

Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend. Showers and rumbles of thunder possible for the beginning of the week. 

The warming trend continues today with temperatures warming from the upper 40's to the upper 60's to low 70's with plentiful sunshine. This afternoon expect breezy southerly winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. These winds conditions continue into the weekend.

Warm temperatures, breezy winds, and low dewpoints bring dry leads to a potential fire risk into this afternoon. Avoid any unnecessary burns as these conditions remaining through Sunday. 

Heading into the weekend temperatures get close to the 80s, Saturday and Sunday both get into the upper 70s with sunshine and breezy winds. Clouds return for the late evening on Sunday as our next weather system comes into the Midwest.

Scattered showers move in Sunday night into Monday morning but remain scattered in nature. Heavier showers move in for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Temperatures begin to fall from the 70s back to the upper 50s for Tuesday into Wednesday

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you