Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures ahead

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon... The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph and possibly higher, along with low relative humidities of 25 to 30 percent, will create elevated fire danger this afternoon. In particular, a threat for more rapid brush and grass fire spread. While winds will ease some after sunset, conditions will remain breezy and dry this evening, so heightened caution will need to continue. Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and smoking materials this afternoon and evening.