Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend. Showers and rumbles of thunder possible for the beginning of the week.
The warming trend continues today with temperatures warming from the upper 40's to the upper 60's to low 70's with plentiful sunshine. This afternoon expect breezy southerly winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. These winds conditions continue into the weekend.
Warm temperatures, breezy winds, and low dewpoints bring dry leads to a potential fire risk into this afternoon. Avoid any unnecessary burns as these conditions remaining through Sunday.
Heading into the weekend temperatures get close to the 80s, Saturday and Sunday both get into the upper 70s with sunshine and breezy winds. Clouds return for the late evening on Sunday as our next weather system comes into the Midwest.
Scattered showers move in Sunday night into Monday morning but remain scattered in nature. Heavier showers move in for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Temperatures begin to fall from the 70s back to the upper 50s for Tuesday into Wednesday