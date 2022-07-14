Get out and enjoy the sunny summer weather before we turn soggy tomorrow!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One more day of comfortable and sunny conditions before we have a soggy end of the week and part of the weekend.
Plentiful Sunshine:
Our weather today will be highly influenced by a high-pressure system keeping our weather quiet and pleasant. You might want a light jacket heading out the door today as temperatures are in the mid to upper 50's across the board. We warm into the low 80s for another day with sunshine, low humidity, light winds, and some warm weather.
Tonight, remains calm as well, temperatures drop into the 60's with mostly clear skies however, clouds will be increasing as our next weather system moves in to close our perfect weather week.
Turning active:
Showers and storms return to the forecast for the next few days, while not every day sees rain, start planning for some soggy conditions for the days ahead.
Showers start during the very early hours of Friday morning stretching throughout the day. These showers will be heavy in nature with gusty winds, downpours and the possibility of some rumbles of thunder.
Most of the shower activity stays in the morning however another wave of heavy rain moves through later Friday evening. Due to how cloudy the skies are tomorrow temperatures only get into the mid to upper 70's.
The pick of the weekend would be Saturday, as we see a relatively dry morning and temperatures in the low to mid 80's. Isolated showers and storms hold off until the afternoon and evening hours.
Showers remain more consistent for Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible in the morning, drying out for the afternoon and having the chance for isolated showers into the evening hours. Temperatures for Sunday remain in the upper 70's to low 80's.
Looking ahead:
After a soggy weekend, the start to the next work week remains dry and comfortable. Monday and Tuesday see's sunny skies and temperatures close to 90 degrees.
There is a chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through however it is still too far out to know the timing and impacts.