Get out and enjoy some late season warmth as cooler air returns soon!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good evening! After getting an extra hour of sleep we saw our first 4:40 p.m. sunset meaning we are getting darker sooner. Start of the week looks chilly and filled with plenty of sunshine. Get out and enjoy the warmth as winter like cold returns by the end of the week! 

Today was a picture-perfect day with temperatures in the upper 50s, a light breeze and plentiful sunshine. Tonight, expect most of the same, clear skies calm winds, allowing for temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s across the board. Which will be the first time in a few weeks that we have seen temperatures go below freezing! 

After seeing a week of above normal temperatures we are shifting gears to possibly see below normal temperatures for at least Monday.  Waking up tomorrow the chill stays with us as temperatures start in the low 30s and gradually warm back into the low to mid 50s. Another day filled with sunshine as a high pressure settles into the Plains. 

We gradually warm as that high pressure scotches to the south allowing for warmer air to be funneled into the Midwest. We could be seeing temperatures above normal again for the mid-week. Temperatures could reach the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday! Get out and enjoy it as cold is right behind it. 

A strong cold front brings the chance of rain back to the forecast for Thursday evening into Friday morning. Thursday starts warm in the upper 60s but similar to this week as soon as that front passes, we will tumble into the 50s and even the 40s. For the end of the week our high temperatures struggle to get out of the upper 30s to low 40s and that cold pattern continues into next weekend as well.

