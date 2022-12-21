 Skip to main content
Gensler, Gaines among NIU Preferred Walk-Ons

  • Updated
  • 0
Garrett Gensler signs

Garrett Gensler signed, while Tyler Gaines will have a signing ceremony in February.

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The December National Signing Day gives college football programs and high school recruits a chance to get their commitments out of the way before the holidays and before the February National Signing Day. A couple of players from the area made commitments to Northern Illinois. Rochelle's Garrett Gensler and Jefferson's Tyler Gaines are both part of NIU's recruiting class. They'll be joining the program as Preferred Walk-Ons, so NIU couldn't talk about them before the February Signing Day, but they both made their commitments known.

Gensler held a signing ceremony at Rochelle Wednesday afternoon, giving friends and family a chance to celebrate his big opportunity. He sees going from Rochelle to NIU as a natural fit.

"I think it's almost a similar mindset," Gensler said. "They go with the 'Hard Way' mentality and at Rochelle we're relentless. We're always trying to get better everyday, stack days on top of each other. NIU is close to home and it's a really cool opportunity for me to get to play there."

As a Preferred Walk-On, Gensler isn't just satisfied going in and watching. He intends to work hard and try to earn playing time early.

"Going in there like that, I'm going in humble," Gensler said. "But I'm trying to be ready to the best of my ability to perform and see what happens. I'll work my butt off everyday and you never know."

Gaines did not hold an official signing ceremony Wednesday. He intends to have a signing ceremony with his teammates in February. Gaines set the Jefferson single-season touchdown receptions record, and also played defensive back. His athletic ability and big body should translate well at the next level, as he goes from the NIC-10 to the Mid-American Conference.

DeKalb's Ethan Tierney also committed to play at NIU, staying home to play for the Huskies.

