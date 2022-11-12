 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Genoa-Kingston takes home 2-A volleyball state title

  • 0
GK VB State

NORMAL (WREX) — Genoa-Kingston's dream season finished off in style, with the Lady Cogs claiming a straight sets victory over IC Catholic to win the 2-A state volleyball championship. Genoa-Kingston took it 25-21 and 27-25 to claim the program's first volleyball title.

Alayna Pierce finished with 18 kills, while Lily Mueller added seven kills. Alivia Keegan dished out 19 assists to help G-K take the title. 

The 2nd set was a close one, needing extra points to decide it and avoid a deciding 3rd set. The Lady Cogs came through in the clutch to finish off the state title, making it a double dip of state championships for area teams, with Aquin also claiming the 1-A state title. Genoa-Kingston finishes the season with a 37-4 record, with its first state championship to finish it off.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you