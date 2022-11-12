Genoa-Kingston takes home 2-A volleyball state title

NORMAL (WREX) — Genoa-Kingston's dream season finished off in style, with the Lady Cogs claiming a straight sets victory over IC Catholic to win the 2-A state volleyball championship. Genoa-Kingston took it 25-21 and 27-25 to claim the program's first volleyball title.
Alayna Pierce finished with 18 kills, while Lily Mueller added seven kills. Alivia Keegan dished out 19 assists to help G-K take the title.
The 2nd set was a close one, needing extra points to decide it and avoid a deciding 3rd set. The Lady Cogs came through in the clutch to finish off the state title, making it a double dip of state championships for area teams, with Aquin also claiming the 1-A state title. Genoa-Kingston finishes the season with a 37-4 record, with its first state championship to finish it off.