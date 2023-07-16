Generations of tradition carried on at Phantom Regiment

ROCKFORD — While Rockford's Phantom Regiment is known for it's success on the field and growing the minds of it's many students, it's also known for another tradition that motivates women of all ages to succeed no matter what.
The Drum Major role at the corps has always been full of tradition.
With Phantom Regiment being one corps to historically have a female be the lead conductor of the group.
That all started with one woman's courageous act back in 1984.
"They had a big assembly and they asked for all the people that were going to try out for drum major. 10 guys stand up and one girl stands up," Marcia Hansen said.
"There's kind of this murmur in the group, because no female had ever even auditioned before."
Hansen is known to be the first full-time female Drum Major for the corps, helping pave the way for future women to do the same.
"They couldn't believe that a woman after all the decades and tradition and also in the world ranked drum corps and the top drum corps in the world, there had never done a woman, a lead woman conductor drum major," she said.
"That was a big risk that Phantom took."
Geneva Le held the role from 2019 to 2022 and started when she was just 17.
"It was pretty overwhelming for me being that young, but I was soaking it all up," she said.
"I loved every single second of it."
Being in one of the most important roles of the corps at such a young age meant consistent hard work to prove she fit the job.
"I felt like I had to give absolutely no one a reason to ever doubt why I was chosen for the position," Le said.
Current Drum Major Keri McCourt is at the helm now, carrying the tradition that started years ago.
"I just feel really honored to be able to represent the Corps and the City of Rockford, especially as a woman of color, because we don't see women of color step into higher positions like this very often," she said.
The same tradition has helped people like Le motivate others to push for their dreams.
"If somebody doubts you because of factors about yourself that you can't change, then they are automatically wrong," she said.
"Be undeniable to prove something to yourself and not to the people who may not ever change their mind, even if you outshine their expectations to the nth degree."
To this day, one of the biggest moments that Hansen helped create still happens before each and every show.
The famous baton pull.
I love doing the baton poles so much, I it's something that any drum corps fan has probably stood in their mirror and practice doing just for fun in the privacy of their own homes," she said.
"I was one of those people."
With every night of competition comes another round of new faces to wow in the audience, and the leader of the group always takes time to soak the moment in before each run.
"The fact that I actually get to do this in front of audiences, as part of my job is insane, like high school, me would have never imagined that this is where I would be now," McCourt said.
The opportunity created by one woman who decided it was time for a change.
"I'm a little bit shocked, I guess," Hansen said.
"But I'm really honored. And it makes me realize that taking a chance back so many years ago, when nobody else had even thought about that that was possible, it just makes me really glad that I was I took the chances that I did.