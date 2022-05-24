Gateway Bridge repairs start Thursday

WHITESIDE COUNTY -- On Thursday, May 26, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River Bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will start.
Work will consist of repairs to light fixtures and deck patching.
Work will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. before shifting to the eastbound lane.
Flaggers will be used to control traffic during the project's duration, which is expected to be complete by 3 p.m.
Drivers should expects delays and allow for extra time to get through the area.
The Illinois Department of Transportation also recommends that motorists consider the use of alternative routes, obey posted speed limits, and be alert for workers and equipment.