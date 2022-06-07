GasBuddy reports rising gasoline prices; here are the lowest in Rockford area

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that gasoline prices in Rockford have risen 32.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.20 per gallon in a survey of 139 Rockford-area gas stations.
Prices in Rockford are 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $2.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest price at a Rockford gas station was $4.89 per gallon on Sunday, June 5 while the highest was $6.79. The difference between these two stations are $2.20 per gallon, or about 72%.
These gas prices are not much different from neighboring city Chicago, whose gas stations are averaging about $5.74.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon."
Lowest prices in our area, as of June 7 at 8:30am:
- BP, Rockford - $5.29
- Circle K, Rockford - $5.44
- Mobil, Rockford - $5.44
- Shell, Rockford - $5.45
- Mobil (& Kelley's Market) - $5.45