Gas prices up nearly 15 cents in Rockford, expected to continue to increase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're headed to the pump to fill up the tank, you're likely paying more for your gas.
The average price of gas went up more than 14 cents in the past week in Rockford, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas is now up to $3.77/g.
Prices in Rockford are now 35 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 90 cents higher than this date last year.
One expert says drivers in Rockford, and across the country, should expect prices to continue going up in the coming weeks.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."