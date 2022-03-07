Gas prices rise nearly 44 cents per gallon in Rockford this past week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're hitting the pump this morning, you'll be paying more for gas.
The average price of gas in Rockford increased by nearly 44 cents per gallon in Rockford this past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas is now $4.21/g, according to GasBuddy's survey of 139 stations.
Prices in Rockford are now more than 65 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.36/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $3.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.
The rise in Rockford was similar to the national average which saw an increase of nearly 47 cents per gallon.
Experts say the rise in prices is unprecedented.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."