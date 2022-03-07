Gas prices rise nearly 44 cents per gallon in Rockford this past week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, possibly briefly mixed with freezing drizzle early, expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&