Gas prices rise again, drivers should expect more increases in the coming weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're heading to the gas pump today, you're likely paying more to fill up your tank.
GasBuddy says prices have risen by more than 13 cents in the past week. The average price of gas in Rockford is now up to $3.49/g.
Despite it being a time of the year where we tend to see a drop in prices, that hasn't been the case in Rockford.
The average price of gas is now nearly 17 cents higher than this time last month and are more than 87 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Drivers shouldn't expect to see any kind of relief at the pump any time soon, one expert says.
"With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season," Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Rockford today is $3.19/g while the most expensive station is $3.59/g.