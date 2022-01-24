Gas prices rise again and likely will continue to do so in the coming weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get ready to keep paying at the pump.
GasBuddy says prices rose more than eight cents in the past week in Rockford, bringing the average price of gas up to $3.41/g.
Prices in the Forest City are nearly 16 cents higher than last month and are about 93 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy.
One expert says prices aren't likely going down anytime soon.
“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."