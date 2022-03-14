 Skip to main content
Gas prices nearly $1 per gallon higher than this time last month in Rockford

Gas Prices
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) —  Rockfordians are still feeling the pain at the pump. 

Gas prices are averaging $4.50 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. 

Prices in Rockford are 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.54/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. 

AAA says relief may be on the way, however. 

After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all. The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday, March 11, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

