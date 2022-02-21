 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and river ice is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL,
Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook,
Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and
Porter.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses
may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to
localized ice jams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across
northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight
tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with
isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch
per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the
deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen
soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall
becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river
ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock
River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may
break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Gas prices hold steady in Rockford, remain nearly 20 cents higher than last month

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices in Rockford haven't really changed in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, prices held steady in the past week and are still averaging $3.61/g. Despite the lack of movement, prices are still nearly 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy says prices are 80 cents higher than a year ago, too.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $3.25/g today while the most expensive is $3.69/g.

One expert believes drivers could be seeing an increase in the coming weeks as temperatures start to warm up. 

"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."

