Gas prices fall in Rockford; when experts say we'll see a spike again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You're likely seeing a slightly price at the gas pump this morning in Rockford.
The average price of gas fell by about three cents in the past week in Rockford, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas is now at $3.30/g, which is four cents higher than a month ago and nearly 84 cents higher than this time last year.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $3.03/g while the most expensive is $3.45/g.
Experts say we have about a month or so until we start seeing a spike in prices.
"Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued."