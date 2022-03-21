 Skip to main content
Gas prices fall below $4.40 per gallon in Rockford

By adwpadmin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in weeks, the average price of gas fell in Rockford. 

The average price of gas fell by nearly eleven cents this past week, bringing the average down to $4.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. 

Prices are still nearly 78 cents higher than a month ago. 

The price drop in Rockford mirrors the trend across the country, which saw a drop in prices of about nine cents this past week. 

It's the first time in 12 weeks that the national average price of gas declined, according to GasBuddy. 

One expert says while we may see another drop in prices in the coming days, it may not last long. 

"For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. 

