Game Preview: Huskies lean on veteran leadership seeking 1-0 start

DEKALB, IL -- College football season is officially back on Saturday and the NIU Huskies kick-off their 2023 season on the road against Boston College.
The Huskies faced several injury issues in 2022 resulting in nine losses (five by ten points or less) and only three wins.
But Head Coach Thomas Hammock is ready to turn things around with several key players returning to the field this season.
One player returning for his sixth season of college football?
Rocky Lombardi.
"The expectation first and foremost is to win a championship here," Lombardi said in a post-practice Q&A
"That was my goal last year coming in to the season was go two for two. I didn't get the chance to do that, so my ultimate goal is to win a championship this year," he said.
Lombardi was also one of six Mid-American Conference players, and one of just two MAC quarterbacks, named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List released Wednesday.
"In my opinion, Rocky should make the roster [for the Senior Bowl], not just the watch list,” said NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock. “His intelligence and his football acumen rank right up there with guys in the NFL right now. We have to keep him healthy, give him an opportunity to display his skill set and his leadership. If those things happen, there’s no doubt in my mind the Senior Bowl will be happy to have him at the end of the year.”
The Huskies return several key pieces on offense to help out the veteran Quarterback.
NIU returns six offensive linemen who started at least seven games a year ago and the group boasts 118 career starts which ranks first among all FBS starting offensive lines.
Junior Logan Zschernitz leads all Huskies with 32 career starts, followed closely by sixth-year senior offensive tackle Nolan Potter.
Junior utility man J.J. Lippe, who started games at guard, tackle and center a year ago, has 21 career starts while junior John Champe has started 15 games.
The "youngster" of the group is sophomore center Pete Nygra who started 11 games a year ago. Junior Evan Buss stepped into the left tackle spot and started nine games there in 2022.
Wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph, who missed the 2022 season after sustaining a season-ending injury during training camp, caught a team-leading 51 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He also led the Huskies in all-purpose yards with 1,462.
Rudolph and Senior Kacper Rutkiewicz will be top targets for Lombardi this year.
On the defensive side of the ball, a dominant defensive line looks to stop the Boston College offense on Saturday.
The defensive line trio of James Ester, Ray Thomas and Devonte O'Malley have 100 combined games of experience with 78 starts between them.
They accounted for 22 tackles for loss a year ago.
The Huskies face off against the Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference and are 3-8 all-time versus teams who were members of the ACC at the time the game was played.
NIU last played an ACC opponent in the 2021 season opener, a 22-21 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
NIU's ACC wins came versus Wake Forest, 42-41, in Huskie Stadium in 2002 and over 15th-ranked Maryland, 20-13, in overtime in 2003 at home.
NIU is 1-1 against Wake Forest, 0-2 against both Boston College and FSU and lost its only meetings with N.C. State and Duke.
NIU's most recent clash versus an ACC opponent was on Sept. 22, 2018 at Florida State.
The Eagles return a solid group of running backs featuring Pat Garwo, who led the way with 403 yards averaging three yards per carry last year.
Emmett Morehead is also a playmaker at Quarterback.
He's known to have a big arm and has a pair of transfer receivers now in the locker room to throw to.
The key to this game for the Huskies will be to win the time of possession battle, wear out the Eagle defense and limit the big plays.
The last time these two teams faced off, Boston College kicker Colton Lichtenburg made a 37-yard field goal with 2:13 to play and NIU's last second 39-yard field goal attempt hit the cross bar as the Eagles earned a 23-20 win over the Huskies on Sept. 1, 2017 in Huskie Stadium.
Boston College led 13-10 at halftime and took a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter before NIU came back to tie the game on a seven-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Ryan Graham to Shane Wimann, and a 21-yard field goal by Christian Hagan. Graham gained 99 rushing yards and threw for 190, and the Huskies held BC to 148 rushing yards.
The Huskies and Eagles kick-off at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday on the ACC Network.