G-K, Aquin punch tickets to volleyball state title games

Genoa-Kingston state volleyball semis

NORMAL (WREX) — Aquin and Genoa-Kingston split their season series against one another. Now both programs have a shot at a volleyball state championship.

Aquin started the day with a straight sets win over Newman in the 1-A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs took the sets with relative ease, 25-13 and 25-16. Lucy Arndt tallied seven kills, while Ainsley Stovall had six kills. Megan Holder added 17 assists and nine digs to help lead the way for Aquin.

The Lady Bulldogs will play for a state championship Sat. morning at around 10:30 a.m. at Redbird Arena against Springfield Lutheran.

In 2-A, Genoa-Kingston knocked off Illinois Valley Central in straight sets, 25-23 and 25-15. Lily Mueller led the Lady Cogs with ten kills, while Alayna Pierce added eight kills. Alivia Keegan had 17 assists for Genoa-Kingston, who advances to the state championship match. They'll play close to 2 p.m. Saturday.

