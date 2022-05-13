Fundraising Events for International Women's Baseball Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC) held a news conference today all focused around its commitment to bringing a women’s baseball museum to Rockford.
Since announcing their capital campaign back in november the IWBC has raised about $100,000 from sponsors and donations alone.
However, the IWBC still needs the community's support to make this museum become a reality. They have announced six fundraising events, of which six five of them are free to the public and are family friendly.
IWBC president Kat Williams says that these events will help raise money for the multi million dollar activity center and the museum at Beyer Stadium Park. Williams said, "We want to make sure that this is a place where they learn the game but they learn the most important aspects of the game which is opportunity and access and equality and leadership skills and independence."
The weekend of July first and second the IWBC in partnership with the City of Rockford and the Rockford Park District will hold a 30th Anniversary Celebration for A League of Their Own
On Friday, July first three separate events will happen downtown Rockford starting with A League of Their Own 30th Anniversary Celebration Night at Rockford City Market. The next event is a ticketed fundraiser that will pay homage to a scene from the movie. The final event will be a Friday Night Flix showing of the movie.
Saturday July second, three more events are scheduled as well. The first will be a MLB’s Play Ball clinic. Next, a meet and greet with the IWBC board members allows the public to ask questions about the museum project. Finally a Celebrity Softball game will take place where Rockfords mayor will throw the first pitch.