Fundraiser for historic Rockford church leads to confusion over potential scam

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Roughly two weeks ago, the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford sent out a news release about scammers trying to raise money on their behalf. Turns out it was just a misunderstanding.
St. Mary's Oratory in Rockford is trying to raise money for a new boiler. Parishioners have been selling $10 raffle tickets in different parts of the community to help raise the funds.
One of the parishioners was with his two children in the Shaw Woods neighborhood selling the tickets (seen below) which the church believes led to the misunderstanding.
The church, which is the 2nd oldest Catholic church in Rockford, has been raising funds to restore both the interior and exterior of the building as well as mechanical systems of the church.
The church says just last week, they completed the installation of a new metal roof, flashing and gutters which allows them to move forward with beginning to refurbish and upgrade the HVAC systems inside church and rectory.
The church is offering several cash prizes in its fundraising efforts, including:
- Two $2,500 cash prizes
- Two $1,000 cash prizes
- 15 $100 cash prizes
The raffle winners will be announced on Jan. 29 at 517 W. Elm St. Winners will not need to be present to win, the church says.
This raffle is conducted with a Winnebago County Raffle License #30580 and the approval of the Diocese of Rockford and adheres to all IRS guidelines. Official raffle rules are available at the church's website https://institute-christ-king.org/rockford-home and winning tickets numbers will be posted to our website after the drawing.
Winners will be contacted by phone or e-mail after the drawing.