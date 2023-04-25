Frosty weather slowly exits after midweek

Temperatures remain brisk for late April through Wednesday, then we may get a taste of typical April warmth before the weekend.
Chilly air leads to temperatures at or below freezing tonight. This prompts a Freeze Warning for most of northern Illinois between midnight and 8 am Wednesday. Cover up any plants that need protection from frost.
By Wednesday afternoon, we get to see a lot of sunshine but not much for April warmth. Temperatures remain in the middle 50s for another day in a row.
Once Thursday rolls around, the weather is back to April levels. We'll see highs in the middle 60s with lots of sunshine. Conditions may get closer to 70 on Friday, though with a few more clouds.
If you were hoping for the warmth to last into the weekend, think again. A slow-moving weather system parks over the Midwest starting Saturday, leaving cool air in place again. Temperatures may fall back to the 40s by Sunday. On-and-off rain showers look likely both weekend days.
The cool weather lasts into early May, but we might see some warmth by the end of next week.