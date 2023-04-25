 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Frosty weather slowly exits after midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

We have one more chilly night and day to go, then conditions feel like April again

Temperatures remain brisk for late April through Wednesday, then we may get a taste of typical April warmth before the weekend.

WREX clouds.png

Chilly air leads to temperatures at or below freezing tonight. This prompts a Freeze Warning for most of northern Illinois between midnight and 8 am Wednesday. Cover up any plants that need protection from frost.

By Wednesday afternoon, we get to see a lot of sunshine but not much for April warmth. Temperatures remain in the middle 50s for another day in a row.

headline 2.png

Once Thursday rolls around, the weather is back to April levels. We'll see highs in the middle 60s with lots of sunshine. Conditions may get closer to 70 on Friday, though with a few more clouds.

jet stream and temperatures.png

If you were hoping for the warmth to last into the weekend, think again. A slow-moving weather system parks over the Midwest starting Saturday, leaving cool air in place again. Temperatures may fall back to the 40s by Sunday. On-and-off rain showers look likely both weekend days.

The cool weather lasts into early May, but we might see some warmth by the end of next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you