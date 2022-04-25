 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud
cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than
forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the
threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frosty weather dominates first half of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Colder than usual weather settles in through Wednesday, setting us up for a few frosty nights. The weather may not be much warmer even when we do heat up later this week.

Frosty nights:

The next few nights are cold enough for frost, so protect your planters and gardens if necessary. You may not have anything planted yet, so no need to worry there. Any tender plants that are coming up and need some protection, cover them or bring them inside, again if necessary.

WREX 2016.png

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 7 am Tuesday for most of northern Illinois to highlight the harmful frost.

Tuesday won't be much warmer than Monday. Temperatures manage to make it into the low 50s, so we at least see a little more warmth. The sky turns sunny for most of the day.

frost heads up.png

More frost is likely Tuesday night as we drop below freezing again. Wednesday also falls back into the 40s, putting us almost 15 degrees below average. Frosty weather may be possible for the last time Wednesday night.

Near average long term:

Thursday warms back into the 50s with a mainly cloudy sky, then rises into the low 40s at night. This should be the start of frost-free nights for a while.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Friday jumps back into the 60s, with is close to average for this time of year. We stay in the low 60s over the weekend, though both days feature a chance for showers and a slight chance for storms.

8_14 Day Temp JB.png

Looking beyond this weekend, May starts out a touch below average. We stay in the low 60s, while average weather is closer to 70 degrees. We may be stuck in the cool pattern for the first week of May. In fact, we may stay cooler for most of the month, so be ready for a cool end to spring.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

