Frosty weather dominates first half of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Colder than usual weather settles in through Wednesday, setting us up for a few frosty nights. The weather may not be much warmer even when we do heat up later this week.
Frosty nights:
The next few nights are cold enough for frost, so protect your planters and gardens if necessary. You may not have anything planted yet, so no need to worry there. Any tender plants that are coming up and need some protection, cover them or bring them inside, again if necessary.
A Freeze Warning is in effect until 7 am Tuesday for most of northern Illinois to highlight the harmful frost.
Tuesday won't be much warmer than Monday. Temperatures manage to make it into the low 50s, so we at least see a little more warmth. The sky turns sunny for most of the day.
More frost is likely Tuesday night as we drop below freezing again. Wednesday also falls back into the 40s, putting us almost 15 degrees below average. Frosty weather may be possible for the last time Wednesday night.
Near average long term:
Thursday warms back into the 50s with a mainly cloudy sky, then rises into the low 40s at night. This should be the start of frost-free nights for a while.
Friday jumps back into the 60s, with is close to average for this time of year. We stay in the low 60s over the weekend, though both days feature a chance for showers and a slight chance for storms.
Looking beyond this weekend, May starts out a touch below average. We stay in the low 60s, while average weather is closer to 70 degrees. We may be stuck in the cool pattern for the first week of May. In fact, we may stay cooler for most of the month, so be ready for a cool end to spring.