...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frosty nights linger early this week

  • Updated
  • 0

While not as chilly as the past weekend, temperatures don't get to April levels for long

We can't quite shake the chilly weather, but temperatures at least warm up closer to average in the coming days. 

headline 2.png

After a near-record-cold weekend, temperatures returned to the 50s to kick off the week. This is still 10 degrees below average for this time of year, however. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 30's with spotty rain showers. These showers last past sunrise, mainly along and north of US 20 and I-90. 

Tuesday remains somewhat cloudy and cool with temperatures again in the 50s. After the morning rain, an isolated shower or two may pop up in the afternoon.

WREX clouds.png

Extra chilly nights may lead to frost or freezing by Tuesday night. A Freeze Watch is in place as a heads up to protect any early plants into Wednesday morning.

The weather dries out for the rest of the week. Despite more sunshine, Wednesday remains cool and in the 50s. We get back to around average and in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, however, clouds, cooler air, and possible rain showers return. We may be in for a rainy weekend with highs in the low 50s. This depends on how long a slow-moving weather system wants to linger.

8-14 Day Temp.png

Stay tuned through the week as we monitor the potential for a multi-day rainy pattern that extends into next week. We likely see cooler weather well into early May.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

