Frosty nights linger early this week

We can't quite shake the chilly weather, but temperatures at least warm up closer to average in the coming days.
After a near-record-cold weekend, temperatures returned to the 50s to kick off the week. This is still 10 degrees below average for this time of year, however. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 30's with spotty rain showers. These showers last past sunrise, mainly along and north of US 20 and I-90.
Tuesday remains somewhat cloudy and cool with temperatures again in the 50s. After the morning rain, an isolated shower or two may pop up in the afternoon.
Extra chilly nights may lead to frost or freezing by Tuesday night. A Freeze Watch is in place as a heads up to protect any early plants into Wednesday morning.
The weather dries out for the rest of the week. Despite more sunshine, Wednesday remains cool and in the 50s. We get back to around average and in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, however, clouds, cooler air, and possible rain showers return. We may be in for a rainy weekend with highs in the low 50s. This depends on how long a slow-moving weather system wants to linger.
Stay tuned through the week as we monitor the potential for a multi-day rainy pattern that extends into next week. We likely see cooler weather well into early May.