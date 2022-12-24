 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM
EST/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills of 20 to 25 degrees below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Frigid weather stays in place through the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The wind chill dropped below zero Thursday morning and may not go back above that point until early next week.

Conditions improve a little bit for Saturday, however. Temperatures are back to around 10 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than Friday. Wind chills remain in the teens to 20s below zero, however, so get all the winter layers out before stepping outside.

tonight 1.png

The weather remains partly cloudy and blustery. West wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph keep the wind chill down, and also create near-whiteout conditions at times in open and rural areas. The blowing and drifting snow should improve some by Saturday afternoon.

weekend preview.png

By Christmas Day, the wind is a lot calmer, but conditions won't change much beyond that. Look for highs in the low teens, with a sunny sky.

tonight 5.png

After a quiet holiday, more snow is possible Sunday night into Sunday morning. We may pick up an inch or two, but that is enough to create slick roads in spots Monday morning. Keep an eye on the forecast to see how much that may slow you down as you head back to work early Monday.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

The rest of next week warms up by a lot. We could be back into the 40s or warmer with rain showers by the end of next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

