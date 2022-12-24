Frigid weather stays in place through the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The wind chill dropped below zero Thursday morning and may not go back above that point until early next week.
Conditions improve a little bit for Saturday, however. Temperatures are back to around 10 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than Friday. Wind chills remain in the teens to 20s below zero, however, so get all the winter layers out before stepping outside.
The weather remains partly cloudy and blustery. West wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph keep the wind chill down, and also create near-whiteout conditions at times in open and rural areas. The blowing and drifting snow should improve some by Saturday afternoon.
By Christmas Day, the wind is a lot calmer, but conditions won't change much beyond that. Look for highs in the low teens, with a sunny sky.
After a quiet holiday, more snow is possible Sunday night into Sunday morning. We may pick up an inch or two, but that is enough to create slick roads in spots Monday morning. Keep an eye on the forecast to see how much that may slow you down as you head back to work early Monday.
The rest of next week warms up by a lot. We could be back into the 40s or warmer with rain showers by the end of next week.