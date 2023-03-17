Frigid start to the weekend, trending warmer each and every day

Below average temperatures carry us into the weekend before we gradually warm back into spring like temperatures.
As we head into the afternoon hours stronger wind gusts continue and will continue into the evening hours tonight, gusting between 30 to 40 mph at times.
Daytime highs struggle to warm today and will only get into the low to mid 30s. Tonight will be bitterly cold with temperatures dropping into the teens. With these stronger wind gusts, wind chill values will be sitting in the low to mid-teens this afternoon and eventually dropping into the single digits below zero tonight.
If you have any evening plans tonight, bundle up and grab an extra layer as it will be a cold one tonight!
The cold trend continues into Saturday, daytime highs reach the upper 20s for the day but with the blustery wind gusting upwards of 30 mph expect wind chill values to start in the single digits below zero for the morning hours. By the afternoon, wind chill values will only recover to the low to middle teens.
We gradually warm into the low to mid 40s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine continues into next week as temperatures warm into the upper 40s to low 50s for the start of the week.
Spring like temperatures continue into the middle of next week as Next week as we climb through the 50's into the 60's by next Thursday. Active weather also returns bringing rain showers back for the near future.