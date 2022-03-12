Friends and family remember their lost loved one Friday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Family and friends came together Friday night to remember their loved one lost so soon.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday for Tikarra McGee, who died last Sunday.
The Rockford Police Department says the 30-year-old was killed after she was hit by a car on E. State St. just before 1 a.m.
McGee's brother, DeMarcus Horton, says she always had a positive attitude and was loved by everyone who knew her.
"She was just always around to uplift everybody, keep everybody together, the family together, to keep us close," Horton says. "We're just going to miss that. I'm at a loss for words."
Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.
McGee's brother, Demetrius Holland, pleads with drivers to be considerate if the unthinkable happens.
"I know it's hard driving at night and people are walking in the street," Holland says. "But if something happened like this, just stop. Those few seconds to call 911 could save a life."
McGee's family says she leaves behind three daughters.