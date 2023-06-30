Friday turns hot and humid before storms return

Hot and humid conditions take over Friday as chances for showers and storms return into the holiday weekend.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 8 a.m. with visibility dropping to a quarter of a mile or less. Take your time during the morning commute.
Humid and hot conditions are expected for our Friday. Afternoon highs will climb near 90°. After a dry morning, the area may see a few brief showers roll through. Some may stay dry as this chance for rain is low.
If you're heading out to City Market later today, make sure you hydrate. Steamy weather will take over as mostly cloudy skies dominate. Stay weather aware with the low chance for a brief shower.
Later tonight, temperatures fall into the middle to upper 60's. A few showers and storms are possible into early Saturday morning. There will be dry time into tomorrow with a bulk of the showers and storms arrive during the afternoon and evening.
There is low potential for strong to severe storms with areas to the south of I-20 being under a 1 out of 5. If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
This activity is trending to stay near I-88 into late Saturday, thought there is still some uncertainty. Stay tuned to the forecast for more.
Showers are expected into early Sunday with dry conditions returning into Monday. Temperatures will also fall into the low to middle 80's through the weekend.
Sunshine is back for both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures quickly warm up. The lower 90's are expected for the holiday on Tuesday.