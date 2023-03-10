Friday stays dry with the weekend bringing another chance for snow

Snow showers exit early Friday leaving behind cloud cover and cooler temperatures before another chance for snow returns.
Friday morning is off to a cloudy start. Snow showers are moving out with a few flurries still possible through the morning. Cloudy skies will dominate with temperatures only climbing into the middle 30's.
The evening and overnight hours features a chance for an isolated snow showers or two, most of the area will stay dry. The area is no longer under any winter alerts heading into the late morning and early afternoon.
With dry conditions sticking around, a majority of Saturday will remain dry as well with cloudy skies. It's not until Saturday evening do we see another chance for snow.
Snow showers are expected to move mainly after 8 p.m. and will bring us under 3 inches through the overnight hours. Heading into Sunday morning, those showers will begin to exit leaving us with a dry afternoon.
Temperatures will stay within the 30's moving forward before the 40's return by next week.