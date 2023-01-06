Friday Night Nets - Jan. 6 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our first edition of Friday Night Nets of 2023 brought some heated basketball action around the area. We have scores and highlights from the first Friday in Jan., as teams prepare for the stretch run of the season. Here's are s
BOYS
East 63, Boylan 59
Auburn 65, Hononegah 50
Jefferson 49, Harlem 46
Freeport 66, Belvidere North 65 (OT)
Byron 59, Rock Falls 33
Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44
Lutheran 74, North Boone 55
Dixon 49, South Beloit 37
DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46
GIRLS
Orangeville 48, Lena-Winslow 24
Pecatonica 26, Dakota 17
Rockford Christian 62, Oregon 39
Hononegah 45, Auburn 19
Harlem 54, Jefferson 31
Freeport 60, Belvidere North 44
Boylan 69, East 12
Guilford 57, Belvidere 29
Galena 72, Stockton 22
Eastland 59, Milledgeville 15
Polo 52, Forreston 43