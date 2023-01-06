 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Nets - Jan. 6 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
Friday Night Nets FNN logo

High school basketball highlights from around Northwestern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our first edition of Friday Night Nets of 2023 brought some heated basketball action around the area. We have scores and highlights from the first Friday in Jan., as teams prepare for the stretch run of the season. Here's are s

BOYS

East 63, Boylan 59

Auburn 65, Hononegah 50

Jefferson 49, Harlem 46

Freeport 66, Belvidere North 65 (OT)

Byron 59, Rock Falls 33

Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44

Lutheran 74, North Boone 55

Dixon 49, South Beloit 37

DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46

GIRLS

Orangeville 48, Lena-Winslow 24

Pecatonica 26, Dakota 17

Rockford Christian 62, Oregon 39

Hononegah 45, Auburn 19

Harlem 54, Jefferson 31

Freeport 60, Belvidere North 44

Boylan 69, East 12

Guilford 57, Belvidere 29

Galena 72, Stockton 22

Eastland 59, Milledgeville 15

Polo 52, Forreston 43

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you