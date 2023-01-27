 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating snow and hazardous travel expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur
Saturday afternoon and evening. Visibility will be as low as
one half mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Friday Night Nets - Jan. 27 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Nets FNN logo

High school basketball highlights from around Northwestern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was another full night of high school basketball around the Rockford area, with the NIC-10 boys race heating up in the final weeks of the regular season. Here are scores from around the area, as well as our latest edition of Friday Night Nets.

BOYS 

Auburn 74, Boylan 65

Guilford 66, Harlem 43

Hononegah 77, Freeport 63 (Houi 23 pts)

East 74, Jefferson 56

South Beloit 66, Schaumburg Christian 20 (Robertson passed 1K points)

Lutheran 77, Lisle 43

Pecatonica 68, Pearl City 39

DeKalb 67, Sycamore 41

Eastland 50, Amboy 40

GIRLS

Harlem 51, Guilford 37

Boylan 68, Auburn 36 (Esparza 18 pts)

Jefferson 53, East 17

Hononegah 66, Freeport 46

Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36 (McCammond 15 pts)

Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

