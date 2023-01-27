Friday Night Nets - Jan. 27 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was another full night of high school basketball around the Rockford area, with the NIC-10 boys race heating up in the final weeks of the regular season. Here are scores from around the area, as well as our latest edition of Friday Night Nets.
BOYS
Auburn 74, Boylan 65
Guilford 66, Harlem 43
Hononegah 77, Freeport 63 (Houi 23 pts)
East 74, Jefferson 56
South Beloit 66, Schaumburg Christian 20 (Robertson passed 1K points)
Lutheran 77, Lisle 43
Pecatonica 68, Pearl City 39
DeKalb 67, Sycamore 41
Eastland 50, Amboy 40
GIRLS
Harlem 51, Guilford 37
Boylan 68, Auburn 36 (Esparza 18 pts)
Jefferson 53, East 17
Hononegah 66, Freeport 46
Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36 (McCammond 15 pts)
Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12