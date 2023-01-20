Friday Night Nets - Jan. 20 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was another busy night of basketball around Northwestern Illinois, with games all over the region. Here's a breakdown of scores, and highlights from our Friday Night Nets show.
BOYS
Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58
Rockford Christian 83, Genoa-Kingston 48 (Cummings passes 1K point mark)
Stillman Valley 47, Winnebago 43
Byron 67, Oregon 58
Auburn 78, Freeport 52 (Horton-Lee 29 pts)
Guilford 69, Jefferson 60
Boylan 63, Belvidere North 54 (Campos 24 pts)
East 75, Belvidere 53
Harlem 62, Hononegah 53 (Dailing 23 pts)
GIRLS
Hononegah 40, Harlem 22
Guilford 73, Jefferson 60 (Green 32 pts)
Belvidere 72, East 22 (Pierson 40 pts)
Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17
Auburn 70, Freeport 63
Eastland 63, A-FC 25 (Kempel 19 pts)
Amboy 31, Forreston 27
Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38