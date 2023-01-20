 Skip to main content
Friday Night Nets - Jan. 20 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Nets FNN logo

High school basketball highlights from around Northwestern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was another busy night of basketball around Northwestern Illinois, with games all over the region. Here's a breakdown of scores, and highlights from our Friday Night Nets show.

BOYS

Rockford Lutheran 61, Dixon 58

Rockford Christian 83, Genoa-Kingston 48 (Cummings passes 1K point mark)

Stillman Valley 47, Winnebago 43

Byron 67, Oregon 58

Auburn 78, Freeport 52 (Horton-Lee 29 pts)

Guilford 69, Jefferson 60

Boylan 63, Belvidere North 54 (Campos 24 pts)

East 75, Belvidere 53

Harlem 62, Hononegah 53 (Dailing 23 pts)

GIRLS

Hononegah 40, Harlem 22

Guilford 73, Jefferson 60 (Green 32 pts)

Belvidere 72, East 22 (Pierson 40 pts)

Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17

Auburn 70, Freeport 63

Eastland 63, A-FC 25 (Kempel 19 pts)

Amboy 31, Forreston 27

Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38

