Friday Night Nets - Feb. 24 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The boys basketball playoffs are into the Regional championship round, with several teams from Northwestern Illinois competing for trophies. Here's a look at scores from Friday night, with more Regional championship games on the way Saturday due to the ice storm causing postponements.
4-A
Auburn 48, Guilford 39
Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50
3-A
Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65
Sterling 74, Ottawa 56
2-A
Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37
1-A
Pecatonica 76, Dakota 31
South Beloit 51, Christian Life 22
Newman 50, Lena-Winslow 38 (Regional semifinal)
Scales Mound 52, Warren 49 (Regional semifinal)