Friday Night Nets - Feb. 24 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Nets FNN logo

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The boys basketball playoffs are into the Regional championship round, with several teams from Northwestern Illinois competing for trophies. Here's a look at scores from Friday night, with more Regional championship games on the way Saturday due to the ice storm causing postponements.

4-A

Auburn 48, Guilford 39

Hampshire 53, DeKalb 50

3-A 

Boylan 74, Prairie Ridge 65

Sterling 74, Ottawa 56

2-A 

Princeton 68, Stillman Valley 37

1-A

Pecatonica 76, Dakota 31

South Beloit 51, Christian Life 22

Newman 50, Lena-Winslow 38 (Regional semifinal)

Scales Mound 52, Warren 49 (Regional semifinal)

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011.

