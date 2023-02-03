 Skip to main content
Friday Night Nets - Feb. 2 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
Friday Night Nets FNN logo

High school basketball highlights from around Northwestern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is getting into the final stages of the regular season, with conference titles being decided on the girls side, while the boys have another couple of weeks before the playoffs begin. Here's a look at scores from around Northwestern Illinois.

GIRLS

Hononegah 47, Boylan 41 (Hononegah clinches NIC-10 title)

Harlem 50, Freeport 43

Belvidere 58, Auburn 52

Belvidere North 64, Jefferson 56

Guilford 106, East 18

Pecatonica 46, Lena-Winslow 37

Eastland 53, Forreston 31 (Eastland clinches NUIC South title)

Orangeville 51, Pearl City 23 (Orangeville clinches NUIC North title)

BOYS

Rockford Christian 70, Byron 63

Winnebago 48, North Boone 37

Dixon 60, Genoa-Kingston 56

Stillman Valley 79, Oregon 68

Belvidere 65, Auburn 55

Boylan 73, Hononegah 44

Harlem 68, Freeport 55

Glenbard West 70, Scales Mound 49

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

