Friday Night Nets - Feb. 2 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is getting into the final stages of the regular season, with conference titles being decided on the girls side, while the boys have another couple of weeks before the playoffs begin. Here's a look at scores from around Northwestern Illinois.
GIRLS
Hononegah 47, Boylan 41 (Hononegah clinches NIC-10 title)
Harlem 50, Freeport 43
Belvidere 58, Auburn 52
Belvidere North 64, Jefferson 56
Guilford 106, East 18
Pecatonica 46, Lena-Winslow 37
Eastland 53, Forreston 31 (Eastland clinches NUIC South title)
Orangeville 51, Pearl City 23 (Orangeville clinches NUIC North title)
BOYS
Rockford Christian 70, Byron 63
Winnebago 48, North Boone 37
Dixon 60, Genoa-Kingston 56
Stillman Valley 79, Oregon 68
Belvidere 65, Auburn 55
Boylan 73, Hononegah 44
Harlem 68, Freeport 55
Glenbard West 70, Scales Mound 49