Friday Night Nets - Feb. 10 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Nets FNN logo

High school basketball highlights from around Northwestern Illinois.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is reaching its final stages, with the girls playoffs tipping off Saturday. That means the boys take the Friday night spotlight, with a week to go in their regular season. Here's a look at the scores from around the area.

BOYS

Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 59 (Christian Cummings 25 pts)

Rockford Lutheran 61, Winnebago 53

Byron 51, Stillman Valley 38

Rock Falls 86, Genoa-Kingston 59

East 83, Harlem 32 (Matthew Hoarde 27 pts)

Auburn 60, Jefferson 48

Guilford 75, Belvidere North 61

Boylan 93, Freeport 64

Hononegah 52, Belvidere 42

Pecatonica 74, Durand 39

Fulton 51, Forreston 29

Dakota 47, Aquin 43

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

