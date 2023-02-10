Friday Night Nets - Feb. 10 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school basketball season is reaching its final stages, with the girls playoffs tipping off Saturday. That means the boys take the Friday night spotlight, with a week to go in their regular season. Here's a look at the scores from around the area.
BOYS
Rockford Christian 71, Dixon 59 (Christian Cummings 25 pts)
Rockford Lutheran 61, Winnebago 53
Byron 51, Stillman Valley 38
Rock Falls 86, Genoa-Kingston 59
East 83, Harlem 32 (Matthew Hoarde 27 pts)
Auburn 60, Jefferson 48
Guilford 75, Belvidere North 61
Boylan 93, Freeport 64
Hononegah 52, Belvidere 42
Pecatonica 74, Durand 39
Fulton 51, Forreston 29
Dakota 47, Aquin 43