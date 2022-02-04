Friday may feature flurries as the weekend remains quiet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off our Friday with cold but quiet conditions ahead of chances for snow later this afternoon.
Flurries on Friday:
Conditions early this morning remain quiet but cold. Temperatures have dropped into the lower single digits as some also will see wind chills slightly below zero. These temperatures will improve through the morning as wind chills climb into the upper single digits and forecast highs are expected to reach the lower 20's.
Along with temperatures being just a few degrees warmer this afternoon, the Stateline will also see a chance for snow as a cold front sweeps through. Flurries to light snow is possible after 1 p.m. with some seeing a dusting up to a quarter of an inch.
This chance for snow is not likely to pose any hazards but be cautious of slick spots on the roads, it does not take much snow to cause slippery conditions.
As this light snow exits by the evening, partly cloudy skies will remain for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the lower single digits as wind chills fall near 10 degrees below zero for a frigid Friday night.
Weekend and beyond:
The weekend will bring slightly warmer temperatures as we climb a few degrees each day. Saturday's forecast highs are set to reach the lower 20's as sunshine takes control. Breezy conditions will also join us tomorrow with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Sunday will feature slightly more cloud cover as temperatures reach the lower 30's with near average conditions. The weekend will stay quiet and dry as we settle in a quiet pattern.
The next week kicks off the with middle 20's before we see a few days with above freezing temperatures. We may even get close to breaking 40 degrees into the middle of the week.