Friday brings rain and cooler temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This mild and dry week will end on a soggy and cooler note with some activity spilling over into the weekend.
Rainy Friday:
As conditions have stayed dry and mild for most of this week, Friday will bring more rain with windy and cooler conditions. The morning will start out dry but cloudy for most. Off and on showers are possible throughout the morning before more widespread rain moves in this afternoon.
The afternoon will bring steady rain with pockets of heavier rain with washout conditions for the late afternoon. Heading into the evening, showers will become more scattered and lighter in nature with some spots drying out.
Scattered showers will linger overnight as some may transition into a rain and snow mix with temperatures falling into the middle 30's. You may see some flurries into Saturday morning as the activity will completely exit by the afternoon.
Along with the rain, breezy conditions will also be noticed with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Winds will slowly settle down into tonight with a light breeze following us into the weekend.
Weekend:
The rain and snow mix that may spill over into Saturday morning will exit by the afternoon leaving us with dry conditions for the St. Patrick's Day parade!
As the showers exit, we'll be left with cloudy skies that will gradually clear allowing for sunshine to return for the rest of our Saturday. We will stick within the upper 40's for a cooler day. Saturday evening and night will stay dry and mostly clear as we drop into the lower 30's.
The first day of spring brings back the 60's and lots of sunshine for a great way to kick off the new season.