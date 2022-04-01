Friday brings lots of sunshine before another rain/snow mix arrives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first day of April brings lots of sunshine before another rain and snow mix returns for Saturday morning.
Dry and sunny:
This morning is off to a cold start with temperatures into the middle to upper 20's. You'll notice lots of sunshine for your morning with a few clouds to move in later this afternoon, but sunshine will continue to peak through.
Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 40's as conditions remain dry. Later this evening, we'll begin to fall into the 30's for overnight lows to drop into the lower 30's, close to the freezing mark.
We'll see more cloud cover building tonight ahead of a chance for a rain and snow mix into your Saturday morning.
Wintry again:
With Friday night staying dry, early Saturday morning will bring back the chance to a rain and snow mix.
The activity will begin to spill in through the early morning as a rain and snow mix. The showers will transition into snow showers for most as areas further south will see just rain.
There may be areas of heavier snow leaving a chance for some to see up to 3 inches of snow. As of this morning, areas along the Stateline have a better chance for accumulating snow. This will be very similar to what we saw Thursday morning.
The snow will be wet and lead to slick, slushy roads into the morning. As temperatures warm, some of the showers will transitions back into a light, cool rain and completely exit into the afternoon and evening.
We will see some pleasant weather the weekend with sunshine returning on Sunday and temperatures returning to near average. Forecast highs are set to reach the lower 50's as we kick off a stretch of 50-degree weather with chances for rain daily into next week.