Friday brings light snow before the weekend may bring a few inches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers move through Friday before heavier snow will take over into the weekend.
Friday morning is off to a chilly start as snow showers approach the area. Some locations have dropped into the single digits but will climb into the middle 30's by the afternoon.
Snow showers will likely bring impacts to any travel during the morning as the showers may bring a few bursts of heavy snow. These bursts will be quick as this system is moving quickly.
It will bring not only snow but windy conditions as well. Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour leading to blowing snow becoming an impact drivers may see on the roads.
This snow will exit into the early afternoon with a brief break from active weather. Mostly cloudy skies remain with overnight lows falling into the teens.
Saturday's snowy system moves in during the morning hours as snow may become heavier at times into the afternoon.
Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday featuring snow showers bringing 2-5 inches and slippery travel conditions.
Snow totals may still change as we are watching the potential track for the storm. There has been some adjustments to the track within the last 24 hours so where the heaviest will fall is still not completely certain.
The areas to see the heaviest snow are trending to fall near and along the Stateline with there likely being a sharp cut off some heavy to lighter snow near I-88.
Areas in Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties may see a bigger range. snow showers will exit Saturday night as Sunday will stay dry.
Sunday will stay dry and will feel much cooler. Forecast highs will only reach into the upper teens.