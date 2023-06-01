 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Friday brings heat and storms back for one more day

  • Updated
  • 0

We see one more day with scattered activity and hot temperatures near 90 degrees

The rain chances dry up once we get into the weekend, so keep an eye out for afternoon storms for one more day.

Like yesterday, any brief and spotty thunderstorms dry up by sunset. Until that point, watch out for lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds. Overnight, temperatures fall to the low 60s with partly cloudy and dry conditions.

headline 2 icons.png

Friday keeps this trend going for one more day. After a sunny start, temperatures rise to near 90 degrees while spotty storms bubble up. The higher chances for isolated storms is west of I-39. These won't interrupt your weekend plans for long, but make sure you are indoors when the sky darkens or you hear thunder.

WREX clouds.png

Also for Friday: a widespread Air Quality Alert goes into effect until tomorrow night for most of southern Wisconsin and all of Illinois. Hot, sunny, and mainly dry conditions (when we don't have the storms) will create ozone. This can be hazardous over long periods of time, in addition to those with asthma and other respiratory or heat conditions. Limit time spent outdoors through Friday if you are affected by these conditions. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Rain chances dry up and leave the forecast this weekend. Saturday stays sunny and jumps into the low 90s for most spots. Sunday remains quiet and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s.

A cold front looks to come through on Monday, so more scattered storms are possible. Temperatures remain near 90 degrees on Monday, then fall to the low 80s starting Tuesday. We'll stay "cooler" and sunny for the rest of the week.

