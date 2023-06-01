Friday brings heat and storms back for one more day

The rain chances dry up once we get into the weekend, so keep an eye out for afternoon storms for one more day.
Like yesterday, any brief and spotty thunderstorms dry up by sunset. Until that point, watch out for lightning, brief downpours, and gusty winds. Overnight, temperatures fall to the low 60s with partly cloudy and dry conditions.
Friday keeps this trend going for one more day. After a sunny start, temperatures rise to near 90 degrees while spotty storms bubble up. The higher chances for isolated storms is west of I-39. These won't interrupt your weekend plans for long, but make sure you are indoors when the sky darkens or you hear thunder.
Also for Friday: a widespread Air Quality Alert goes into effect until tomorrow night for most of southern Wisconsin and all of Illinois. Hot, sunny, and mainly dry conditions (when we don't have the storms) will create ozone. This can be hazardous over long periods of time, in addition to those with asthma and other respiratory or heat conditions. Limit time spent outdoors through Friday if you are affected by these conditions.
Rain chances dry up and leave the forecast this weekend. Saturday stays sunny and jumps into the low 90s for most spots. Sunday remains quiet and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s.
A cold front looks to come through on Monday, so more scattered storms are possible. Temperatures remain near 90 degrees on Monday, then fall to the low 80s starting Tuesday. We'll stay "cooler" and sunny for the rest of the week.