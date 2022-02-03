Friday brings cold and flurries before a warmer weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday provides a wintry end to the work week, then warmer weather slowly moves in this weekend and next week.
Friday flurries:
Temperatures struggled to warm Wednesday and Thursday, and that kind of air sticks around for Friday. By Friday afternoon, highs barely make it to 20 degrees for most locations. Wind chills stay in the single digits for another day in a row.
A quick disturbance zips through the region Friday afternoon and brings a chance for flurries and/or light snow. Most spots see a dusting of snowfall, with a 1/2" at most. While impacts remain minimal, watch out for slick spots just in case.
Slightly warmer weekend:
The weather clears out in time for the weekend, but the added sunshine won't help temperatures warm much at first.
Saturday stays in the low 20s, with wind chills again in the single digits. Temperatures may not drop much Saturday night, setting us up for a warmer Sunday.
The end of the weekend has temperatures right around 30 degrees, with a partly cloudy sky. Even warmer weather comes next week.
Thawing next week:
After dipping quick into the 20s again Monday, the weather thaws a little throughout next week.
Starting Tuesday, each day warms into the middle 30s, then falls into the 20s at night. We'll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky each day as well.
We may cool back off by next weekend. There is a slight chance for another round of light snow on Thursday.