Friday brings a threat for severe storms this evening

Friday brings active weather early with some dry time expected before a threat of severe storms.
After morning showers and storms, Friday will feature lots of dry time. Cloud cover will be left behind, but sunshine may peak out during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 80's.
With plenty of dry time expected this afternoon, this gives the atmosphere a chance to recharge to help fire up severe storms. The entire area under a 2 out of 5 with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern. We can't rule out a tornado.
If the atmosphere can bounce back, the best time frame for this threat is 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Storms look to be isolated, stay weather aware as this threat also comes in after dark.
If the atmosphere is not able to recharge, severe storms will not be likely. Stay tuned to the forecast as we keep an eye on how the afternoon plays out.
After the threat passes overnight, Saturday brings us sunshine and the middle 80's. It'll be a great day to outdoors even into Sunday. A few showers may move in late Sunday and early into Monday.