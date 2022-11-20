Fresh ground beef sold at Loves Park Schnucks recalled due to possible plastic

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Fresh ground beef sold at a local grocery store is being recalled as it may contain plastic.
Schnucks announced Sunday that it is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef sold Saturday afternoon at the 1810 Harlem Rd. location in Loves Park.
According to a press release issued Sunday morning, company officials say the ground beef may contain plastic.
The affected products include Ground Chuck, 73% Lean Ground Beef, 80% Lean Ground Beef, and 90% Lean Ground Beef. Schnucks says the affected products were sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Customers who bought potentially contaminated products with a sell-by date of Nov. 20 (Sunday) should return the products to the store for a full refund or exchange.
Schnucks says no injuries or illnesses have been reported as of Sunday morning. Officials say this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other locations.
If you have questions about the recall, you are asked to call Schnucks Customer Care at (314) 994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.