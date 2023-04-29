Freeport's Zeke Vandenburgh signs with Miami Dolphins

FREEPORT — Freeport native and former Pretzel football standout Zeke Vandenburgh is headed to South Beach to join another local high school standout in the NFL.
Vandenburgh signed as a undrafted free agent on Saturday with the Miami Dolphins.
East grad Robert Jones is also a member of the Dolphins roster.
The first Redbird to win the Buck Buchanan Award honoring the best FCS defensive player in the country finished 2022 with 100 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He also led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks and tackles for loss per game.