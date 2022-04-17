Freeport to consider banning vaping in, near city businesses

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport will consider banning vaping in public places this week.
On Monday, the Freeport City Council will consider an ordinance that would ban the use of electronic cigarettes and vape pens inside or within 15 feet of the entrance of any business or public place in the city.
According to a memo from City Manager Randy Bukas, the city council heard a presentation from the Stephenson County Health Department in February, outlining the effects of vaping and why electronic cigarettes should be regulated.
In the memo, Bukas recommended that the city council adopt the ordinance, saying the banning of tobacco or non-tobacco products is good for the environment and health of the customer.
Tobacco smoking in or within 15 feet of the entrance of a business or public place is already against the law in the city. Bukas added the enforcement of the policy is unknown because the city is not often notified of violations since the original ban took effect.
The ordinance is only in its first reading at Monday's city council meeting, but the meeting agenda places a request for the suspension of the rules below the reading of the new ordinance. If the request is made and the council votes to approve suspending the rules, the council could vote on the ordinance.
If the rules are not suspended, the earliest the ordinance could be passed is May 2.
